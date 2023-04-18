Man fatally shot in southeast Topeka's becomes city's 13th homicide victim this year

Police crime scene tape lined the site early Tuesday of a homicide committed early Monday evening in the 2300 block of S.E. Bellview Avenue. Officers were continuing to investigate.

A man fatally shot early Monday evening in southeast Topeka became the city's 13th homicide victim this year.

The victim's name and age weren't being made public Tuesday morning. No arrests had been made.

Topeka police Lt. Ed Stanley said officers were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday to the 2300 block of S.E. Bellview Ave., where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bellview runs north and south and is located about six blocks east of S.E. California Avenue.

The shooting victim was taken to a Topeka hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, Stanley said.

Circumstances of the man's death remain under investigation.

Stanley asked anyone with information about the crime to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Monday's homicide was Topeka's 13th this year. The city's record number of homicides for a calendar year is 30, set in 2017.

