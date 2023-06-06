Man fatally shot at southwest Fort Worth apartment complex, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man at a southwest Fort Worth apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the Cortland Chisholm Trail Apartments in the 9100 block of Summit Oxbow Road shortly before 5 p.m. regarding a shooting call, police said.

They found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 911 caller reported that her son called her after finding her husband had been shot, according to a police call log. Detectives learned that a family member arrived at the residence to find the victim dead on the floor inside the apartment, police said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No arrests have been announced. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, police said.

The death marked the 37th homicide this year in Fort Worth. In 2022, there were 43 homicides in the city between Jan. 1 and June 5.