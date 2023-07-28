Man fatally shot in St. Paul identified
Police said on Friday that a man fatally shot in St. Paul on Thursday was a 30-year-old.
Jermaine Ray John Baker, of St. Paul, was killed in the Dayton’s Bluff area. Officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 2 p.m. at Third and Earl streets.
Officers arrested a 31-year-old man at the scene and he’s being held in the Ramsey County jail. Prosecutors are reviewing a case for potential charges against him.
