Man fatally shot by St. Paul officer was 65; 16-inch knife found at scene, BCA says

A man who died Saturday when a St. Paul police officer shot him was identified Wednesday as a 65-year-old.

Police were called to an apartment building near West Seventh Street on a report of a man threatening residents with a knife and Yia Xiong was holding a knife when officer Abdirahman Dahir shot him with a department rifle, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Officers responded to the Winslow Commons building on the 100 block of Western Street South about 5 p.m. Saturday on the threat reports.

Residents “directed officers toward a hallway where Xiong was located holding a knife,” according to a BCA statement. “Xiong’s apartment door was at the end of the short hallway.”

Officers told Xiong to drop the knife, but he didn’t respond and turned to unlock his apartment door, the BCA said.

“As Xiong went inside his apartment and the door began to close, the officers kicked the door to stop it from fully shutting and ordered him to come out,” the BCA statement continued. “They then backed away from the door and down the short hallway. Xiong opened the door and stepped into the hallway, knife still in-hand.”

Dahir fired the police department rifle. Officer Noushue Cha deployed a Taser.

First responders tried to provide medical aid but Xiong died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, the BCA said.

The BCA found a 16-inch traditional Hmong knife at the scene.

Dahir and Cha, who both have one year of law enforcement experience, are on standard administrative leave from the police department. Both were wearing body cameras that captured portions of the incident.

Mayor Melvin Carter said Monday he’s committed “to a thorough, timely and transparent investigation” and will work with St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry and the BCA “to ensure body camera footage is released as soon as possible,”

“The officer-involved fatality that occurred over the weekend is one of the most challenging events a city can endure,” Carter said in the statement. “No matter the circumstances, it leaves a devastating impact on the family and friends of the deceased, the men and women in our Saint Paul Police Department, and our entire community.”

The BCA is investigating and will present its findings to the Ramsey County attorney’s office for review.

