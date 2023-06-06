Man fatally shot in staircase of Huntersville apartment building. Police make arrest.

Police arrested a person accused of shooting of a 61-year-old man found with multiple gunshot wounds on a staircase inside a Huntersville apartment building Monday.

Michael Robert Feldman of Huntersville was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic at about 4:30 p.m., according to a Huntersville Police Department news release Tuesday.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Randy Gonzales-Mugaburu, near the corner of Greenfarm Road and Greenpond Lane. He was charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Feldman was shot at the Holly Crest Apartments, 16403 Holly Crest Lane, just after 4 p.m., police said. The apartments are off Sam Furr Road, east of U.S. 21 and southeast of I-77 Huntersville Exit 25.

Officers arrived within five minutes of calls reporting gunfire — and people led police to Feldman.

Minutes later, police received several calls from a housing community just east of the apartments describing a man “exhibiting bizarre behavior and approaching people,” according to the news release, and arrested Gonzales-Mugaburu.

Police haven’t said whether Feldman and Gonzeles-Mugaburu know each other or what prompted the shooting.

Homicide detectives urged witnesses and anyone with video surveillance or information about the shooting to contact Huntersville police Detective Dillon Smith at 704-464-5518 or jsmith@huntersville.org; or North Meck Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

https://www.google.com/maps/place/16403+Holly+Crest+Ln,+Huntersville,+NC+28078/@35.4391476,-80.8629938,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m6!3m5!1s0x8856a9028c2dd06d:0xee086f3e05e0c595!8m2!3d35.4391476!4d-80.8629938!16s%2Fg%2F11g9szwd8c?entry=ttu