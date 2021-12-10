Man fatally shot after standing up for security in Downtown ABQ

Dec. 10—A man who tried to stick up for security guards was shot and killed overnight in Downtown Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the shooter, 38-year-old Patrick Saavedra, has been charged with an open count of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident.

Saavedra was arrested early Friday morning. Gallegos said the man who was killed has not been identified.

Gallegos said around midnight Saavedra was threatening Albuquerque Metro security guards with a gun near First and Gold SW. He said a bystander walked over to Saavedra's truck and told him to "leave the officers alone."

"Saavedra allegedly shot the bystander in the chest and fled the scene in a white truck," Gallegos said. "The bystander was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries."

He said the guards and other witnesses helped homicide detectives identify the truck and police tracked Saavedra to a home in Southwest Albuquerque.

Saavedra was taken into custody at the home around 7:40 a.m.