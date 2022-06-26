Man fatally shot in Sugar Creek Township

SUGAR CREEK TWP. – A 53-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night during what authorities suspect was a dispute with a woman.

The shooting occurred at a residence in the 6000 block of Alabama Avenue SW. The victim was identified as David Vogelsong, who lived in southwestern Stark County, according to the Stark County Coroner's Office.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office declined to provide details Sunday regarding the shooting.

