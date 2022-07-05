Man fatally shot Sunday night near Lacey park that hosted fireworks has been identified

A man who was shot and killed late Sunday night near the Lacey park that hosted the city’s fireworks show has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Gary Warnock identified the man as Jordan Pilbro, 43, of Yelm on Tuesday.

About 11 p.m. Sunday, following the city-organized fireworks show at Rainier Vista Park that ended about 10:20 p.m., two groups of people began arguing south of the park on Parkside Drive Southeast.

The argument occurred on an undeveloped parcel of land in the area, Sgt. Shannon Barnes said. One man shot Pilbro, who died at the scene, she said.

Witnesses were only able to describe the suspect as Black and wearing dark clothing.

Thousands of people were in the area to watch the annual July 3 fireworks show that returned to Rainier Vista Park following a two-year absence because of the pandemic. The fireworks show began about 10 p.m. and ended 20 minutes later. Those who attended then streamed out of the park to walk, drive or ride a shuttle bus home.

Police have some leads on the shooter, Barnes said, but also are reviewing witness statements about the things they thought they heard or saw. Police need help, she said.

Anyone who may have shot video in the area or has additional information is asked to call police at 360-459-4333.