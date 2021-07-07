Man fatally shot Sunday by Olivia Police Department officer identified; no video found of incident

Jul. 7—OLIVIA — The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man fatally shot early Sunday morning by an Olivia police officer as Ricardo Torres Jr., 32, of Olivia.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the officer who discharged his firearm was Aaron Clouse, who has been in law enforcement for 11 years.

Clouse remains on standard administrative leave.

Torres had previously been identified by family and friends.

The BCA wrote in a news release that a shotgun was found near where Torres was shot and that there is no dash camera or other known video of the shooting. Olivia police officers do not wear body cameras.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the BCA at 651-793-7000.

According to city officials, the man today identified as Torres was killed during an altercation with an on-duty Olivia Police Department officer. The city news release sent July 4 stated he was armed and confronted the officer in an alley around 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue, but did not further describe what happened.

Family and friends of Torres have disputed law enforcement's narrative in other media reports.

Torres was transported to Olivia Hospital & Clinic, where he was pronounced deceased, according to the release.

Olivia is located about 25 miles south of Willmar. The town is the county seat of Renville County.