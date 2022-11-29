Man fatally shot in Tacoma double homicide identified by medical examiner

A 29-year-old man fatally shot last week in a double homicide in Tacoma’s South End was identified Monday by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Juan Tinajera Ruvalcaba died of a gunshot wound to the head Nov. 21, according to a news release from the Medical Examiner’s Office. Tacoma Police Department officers found the man’s body directly in front of a trailer parked near the 8000 block of South Hosmer Street. The medical examiner did not list a home address for the man, but court records show he was a Pierce County resident in 2014.

The other man killed in the shooting has yet to be publicly identified. According to charging documents filed against the accused gunman, detectives were not immediately able to determine who he was, and he was listed as a “John Doe,” in the documents. A representative from Tacoma police wasn’t immediately available to comment. Police previously said he appeared to be 35-45 years old.

Based on surveillance footage, detectives believe Ruvalcaba was the second victim of the early-morning shooting. Records state he appeared to be working on his bicycle outside the trailer moments before he was shot. Police found the other victim lying on a bed inside with a single gunshot wound to the head.

It’s unclear whether Ruvalcaba knew the man accused of shooting him or the other victim. And according to the probable cause document, it’s not known whether he lived in the trailer. Homeless encampments including tents, motorhomes and trailers are a common sight along South Hosmer Street.

The double killing marked the 41st and 42nd homicides recorded this year, and another fatal shooting Nov. 22 brought the Tacoma’s total to 43. Other cities and communities in Pierce County have recorded 30 homicides in 2022, so far making the county-wide total 73. At this time last year, Tacoma was at 30 homicides and the county had recorded 34.