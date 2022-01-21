Man fatally shot at Tacoma home identified by Pierce County medical examiner

A 53-year-old man found fatally shot Monday night inside the front door of a Tacoma home was identified Friday by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Earl J. Harris, III, of Tacoma, died of multiple gunshot wounds near the 800 block of South Sheridan Avenue in the city’s Hilltop neighborhood, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The office ruled his death a homicide. It is the second homicide in the city this year.

Police found Harris unresponsive at a residence in that block after South Sound 911 received a call around 5:40 p.m. about a man shot there. Police have not said if Harris lived at the home.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting. Police are continuing to investigate.

Officials said life-saving measures were immediately started for the man, but he later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

