Man fatally shot in Tacoma is identified by Pierce County medical examiner

A 37-year-old man who Tacoma police said was shot in a parked car in April in the city’s Hilltop neighborhood was identified Wednesday by the medical examiner.

Jusdon Mounts, of Gig Harbor, was shot the night of April 20, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office said he died of a gunshot wound to the neck. His death was ruled a homicide.

Tacoma Police Department officers responded shortly after midnight April 21 when South Sound 911 dispatchers received a call from a man who said he was driving a gunshot victim to the hospital. Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where medical staff were transferring the victim to the emergency room.

The 911 caller told police Mounts was shot while parked in a vehicle near South 19th and Yakima Avenue, according to a news release issued by the department. Police did not disclose details of the shooting.

Mounts died from his injuries several days later. On April 28, TPD announced it was investigating Mounts death as a homicide.

On Wednesday, police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said there were no updates in the homicide investigation. Police are continuing to investigate.