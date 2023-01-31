Man fatally shot in Tacoma’s Stadium District identified by medical examiner

A 47-year-old man shot and killed earlier this month in Tacoma’s Stadium District was identified Tuesday by the medical examiner.

Jevon Gipson died Jan. 22 of multiple gunshot wounds, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release. Gipson was from Federal Way. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police have shared few details about the fatal shooting, which was reported at about 1:44 a.m. in the 100 block of St. Helens Avenue. Tacoma Police Department and personnel with Tacoma Fire Department were called to the scene outside an apartment building a few blocks from downtown. Gipson was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

No arrests have been made, a police spokesperson said Tuesday. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

A GoFundMe was started to raise money for the victim’s family. Relatives wrote on the page that Gipson was a devoted father. His occupation was providing transportation for flight crews and pilots.

Gipson’s killing was the third homicide in the city so far this year. At this time last year, Tacoma had recorded four homicides. The city set a historic record for homicides in 2022.