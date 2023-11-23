Man fatally shot in Tamarac Wednesday night

A man died after he was shot in a vehicle in Tamarac Wednesday night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting took place on the 7000 block of Northwest 79th Avenue, a residential neighborhood just west of University Drive. The 911 call came at 7:31 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the wounded man was able to drive away before crashing into a utility pole. He died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released, and no arrests had been made as of early Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 954-493-8477.