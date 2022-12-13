Man fatally shot on Tamarack Drive in Fayetteville on Tuesday morning

A Fayetteville Police Department vehicle sits outside an apartment building on Tamarack Drive on Tuesday where a man was fatally shot earlier in the day.

A man is dead after being shot Tuesday morning on Tamarack Drive, Fayetteville police said.

The shooting was reported about 10:18 a.m. in the 700 block of Tamarack Drive at the Lake on the Pines apartment complex off Rosehill Road, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release. The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

A "person of interest" was being questioned by detectives from the Homicide Unit and investigators believe the shooting was an "isolated incident," the release said. The killing marks Fayetteville's third homicide investigation since Saturday, with one man killed Dec. 10 and another man fatally shot Dec. 13. A child was also injured in the Dec. 13 shooting, police said.

More:Two die Saturday night in unrelated Fayetteville shootings

Anyone with information in the Tamarack Drive killing is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at 910-929-2565 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

Special Subscription Offers

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville police investigating fatal shooting on Tamarack Drive