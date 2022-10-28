Man fatally shot in Tampa

TAMPA — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot late Thursday in Tampa’s Lowry Park North neighborhood.

Officers dispatched about 11:30 p.m. to a call about shots fired on the 8500 block of N Hamner Ave. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in his upper body, according to Tampa police. Officers provided first aid until Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived and pronounced the man dead.

All parties involved in the shooting remained at the scene and were cooperating with the investigation and there is no threat to the community, according to police.

Police have not released any other details.

This is a developing story. Check tampabay.com for updates.