Man fatally shot in Tampa

A man died at a Tampa hospital after he was found shot Sunday in the College Hill-Belmont Heights neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call in the area of North 19th Street and East 28th Avenue and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Tampa police news release issued about 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Tampa Fire Rescue transported the man to Tampa General Hospital, where he died, police said.

Police have not released any other information.