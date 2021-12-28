Man fatally shot in Tampa’s Grant Park neighborhood

TAMPA — A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Tampa’s Grant Park neighborhood, police said.

Police received a call shortly after noon about someone shot near the intersection of 52nd Street and 30th Avenue, according to Tampa police. Responding officers found an 18-year-old man there with gunshot wounds, according to Tampa police.

The man died from his wounds at the hospital.

Tampa police do not release the name of crime victims due to the department’s interpretation of the state constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law.

No other details were released. Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call 813-231-6130.

The man was found about two miles east of the Jackson Heights YET Center, where interim Tampa police Chief Ruben “Butch” Delgado was scheduled to hold a forum on gun violence at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.