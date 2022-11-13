Man fatally shot in Tampa’s Grant Park neighborhood

TAMPA — A man was fatally shot Sunday in Tampa’s Grant Park neighborhood, police said.

Officers dispatched to a shooting call on the 3700 block of N 54th Street at about 11:35 a.m. found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Tampa Police Department. Officers rendered first aid until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and took the man to a nearby hospital, where he died, police said.

Police did not identify the victim, and the reason for the shooting is unknown at this time. An investigation is ongoing.