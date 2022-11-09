Man fatally shot in Tampa’s Sulphur Springs neighborhood

TAMPA — A man was fatally shot early Wednesday in Tampa’s Sulphur Springs neighborhood, police said.

Officers dispatched to a shooting call on the 8600 block of N 11th St. about 5:20 a.m. found a man in his 40s suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the Tampa Police Department. Officers rendered first aid until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and took the man to a nearby hospital, where he died, police said.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was random, according to police. No other details were released.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call 813-2310-6130 or send a tip via TIP411 or the TampaPD mobile application. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-873-8477 or going to crimestopperstb.com.