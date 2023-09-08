Man fatally shot Thursday in southeast Topeka becomes city's 23rd homicide victim of 2023

A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in southeast Topeka's Hi-Crest area.

The victim's name and age weren't being released late Thursday. Topeka police said that information would be made public once next-of-kin had been notified.

Police were investigating but hadn't announced any arrests.

Tuesday's homicide victim was Topeka's 23rd this year.

Yellow crime scene tape surrounded the property at 3309 S.E. Emerson early Thursday evening as Topeka police investigated a homicide in that area.

Where did the homicide take place?

Officers were called shortly before 3 p.m. to the 3300 block of S.E. Emerson, where the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound, said Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for Topeka's city government. Emerson runs north and south and is located four blocks west of S.E. Adams Street.

The victim was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital and later pronounced deceased, Nichols said.

She asked anyone with information regarding the investigation to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka police investigate fatal shooting in Hi-Crest neighborhood