Man fatally shot at Timonium bowling alley

A 48-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night at a Timonium bowling alley, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers responded to a call from Bowlero bowling alley in the 2100 block of York Road and arrived shortly after 11 p.m. They found Anthony Cooper, of Baltimore, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper body, a news release said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that a dispute broke out between Cooper and others at the scene before the shooting took place in the alley’s parking lot, and that at least one suspect fled before detectives arrived.

A department spokesman, Det. John O’Connor, said police are investigating the suspect and that no suspects have been charged.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting contact them at (410) 307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

Metro Crime Stoppers, an agency that is separate from Baltimore County police, offers rewards of up to $2000 for information that leads to an arrest and charges in connection with a felony, the news release read.