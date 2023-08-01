Man fatally shot by trooper in Minneapolis ID’d as 33-year-old

The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office on Tuesday identified a man shot by a Minnesota State Patrol trooper as a 33-year-old from Plymouth.

A trooper saw a Ford Fusion with no taillights traveling north on Interstate 94 near Lowry Avenue in Minneapolis just after 1:50 a.m. Monday. The trooper pulled over the driver, Ricky Thomas Cobb II.

“During the course of their investigation, troopers learned that the driver was wanted by law enforcement in Ramsey County in connection with a felony level violation,” the State Patrol said in a Monday statement.

The Ramsey County sheriff’s office had issued a “pick up and hold” for Cobb, which any law enforcement agency in Minnesota can carry out, said Steve Linders, a sheriff’s office spokesman.

The sheriff’s office received a report Wednesday that Cobb allegedly violated a domestic assault no-contact order in Vadnais Heights, a report showed. It was considered a potential felony because of two past convictions in the last 10 years for violating orders for protection.

The State Patrol said in a Monday statement that “as the troopers worked to detain the driver, the driver refused to exit the vehicle. Troopers were attempting to remove the driver from the vehicle when the driver drove away. A State Patrol trooper discharged their firearm during the course of this incident.”

Cobb died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Troopers’ body cameras and squad cameras were activated. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

