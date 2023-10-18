Man fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City’s Oak Park Southwest: Police

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon on a residential street in Kansas City’s Oak Park Southwest neighborhood, according to police.

Capt. Corey Carlisle, a police spokesman, said officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. to the area of East 44th Street and Montgall Avenue on a reported shooting. Responding officers found the gunshot victim on the sidewalk and provided medical aid, Carlisle said.

The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately disclosed by police.

Detectives were working to determine the events and circumstances surrounding the shooting. No one was in police custody Tuesday evening, Carlisle said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon, Kansas City police pursued a vehicle that was similar to one used in the shooting, Carlisle said. Further information about the pursuit, including its outcome, was not immediately available.

Police continued to investigate Tuesday evening whether the vehicle officers pursued was the one sought in connection, Carlisle said.

The killing marked Kansas City’s 150th homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide detectives at a816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.