Man fatally shot in Turlock area, Stanislaus Sheriff’s Office reports. Teenager injured

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the Turlock area that occurred early Sunday.

Just after midnight Saturday, deputies responded to the 6600 block of South Mitchell Road, southwest of Turlock, on the report of a person shot, according to the department. They found inside a residence a Latino man, suffering a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male teenage juvenile at the home suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The minor’s injuries were not from gunfire, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Luke Schwartz said.

The Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Persons Unit and Identification Unit arrived to take over the investigation and process the property for evidence. There is no suspect information or anyone in custody, according to the news release, which was posted on Facebook about 8:45 a.m..

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact Detective M. Silva at 209-525-7091. Anonymous tips may be left with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers by calling 209-521-4636 or going to www.stancrimetips.org.

