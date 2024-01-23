Man fatally shot in unincorporated Westwego

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A man was fatally shot in unincorporated Westwego on Monday, Jan. 22.

Leaders with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of gunfire in the 900 block of W. Krueger Lane around 7:30 p.m.

At the scene, deputies said they found a man on the ground outside a home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call JPSO at (504)-364-5300.

