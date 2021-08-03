Man fatally shot this week in St. Paul is identified

Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who was shot to death a day earlier in a St. Paul parking lot.

Michael D. Redding, 21, of South St. Paul, was shot about 5:30 p.m. Monday while in the 800 block of N. Hazel Street, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

No arrests have been made. Redding's death brought the city's homicide total for the year to 16.

Police responded to after multiple 911 calls indicated shots fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Redding was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe the shooting was a random incident and are asking for the public's help to find the suspect. Anyone with information can contact the police at 651-266-5650.

