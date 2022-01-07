Man fatally shot in West Baltimore Friday afternoon, police say

A man who was shot in West Baltimore’s Harlem Park neighborhood Friday afternoon has died, authorities say.

Baltimore police say Western District officers were on patrol around 1:14 p.m. Friday when they heard gunfire.

As police canvassed the area, a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire led them to the 1900 block of West Lanvale St., where they found a 29-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to law enforcement.

The victim was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 410-396-2100. Callers who want to remain anonymous can contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.