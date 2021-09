One man was killed in West Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Baltimore Police said that just before 2:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of N. Smallwood St. for a ShotSpotter alert.

When officers arrived in the Coppin Heights/Ash-Co-East neighborhood, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to an area hospital where died a short time later, police said.