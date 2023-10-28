Man fatally shot while driving on Far South Side

CHICAGO - A man was struck by gunfire and killed while driving in West Pullman Saturday morning.

Police responded to shots fired near 120th Street and Halsted Street at about 1:40 a.m. and found a man bleeding in his vehicle. The victim, 40, had just come to a stop in a parking lot when officers arrived.

He was shot in the left armpit twice and once in the right thigh and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.