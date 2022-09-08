Man fatally shot while sitting in car on Brooklyn street

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot as he sat in a car on a Brooklyn street Wednesday night, according to police.

The victim was sitting in a Nissan Altima on Belmont Ave. near Shepherd Ave. in East New York when a gunman came up and opened fire at him around 7:10 p.m., cops said.

He was shot multiple times all over his body.

The victim was rushed to Interfaith Medical Center, but he could not be saved.

The man used to live around the corner from where he was killed, but has since moved out of the neighborhood, his cousin said.

“I just got the call,” said the man, who only wanted to be identified as Tony. “I don’t know. I didn’t want to believe it, but now I’m at the scene. I still can’t believe it right now.”

The victim was a father to at least two children, Tony said.

“He’s a great dude,” the relative continued. “He was skilled at basketball. He’s not a troubled kid. Took care of his kids.”

Police were still searching for the shooter late Wednesday night.

“I wish I knew,” Tony said. “I want to get to the bottom of it. I know nothing.”

The victim’s name was not immediately released.