Man fatally shot while walking his dog in Mid-City

A man was shot and killed while walking his dog in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles early Saturday, police said.

The man was struck by gunfire near South Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street around 5 a.m., LAPD spokeswoman Rosario Cervantes said. He died at the scene.

A suspect is believed to have fled in a dark-colored sedan, Cervantes said. The victim’s identity was not immediately released, and a motive for the shooting remained under investigation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.