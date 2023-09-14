Man fatally shot in Whitehaven, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a suspect after a man was fatally shot in Whitehaven Wednesday night.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting in the 5200 block of Whiteplains Cove before 7:30 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One but did not survive his injuries.

Police say the known female suspect fled the scene.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

