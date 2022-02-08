Man fatally shot through windows of Tacoma restaurant identified by medical examiner

A 37-year-old man shot to death Saturday through the windows of a restaurant filled with customers was identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner.

Philip Mercado Mendoza, of Parkland, died of gunshot wounds to the head during the shooting in the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The office ruled his death a homicide.

Tacoma Police Department officers responded to the shooting at the Mexican seafood restaurant at about 9:15 p.m. An unidentified shooter fired multiple shots through a window, striking Mendoza. The man died at the scene, according to Tacoma fire crews. No other injuries were reported.

No one has been arrested, and police are continuing to investigate.

Mendoza’s death was the fifth homicide in the city this year. Police are also investigating a sixth homicide that occurred Monday.