Man fatally shot, woman detained in NW ABQ

Dec. 30—A domestic dispute ended with a man shot to death and a woman in custody Wednesday night in Northwest Albuquerque.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded around 6:50 p.m. to a domestic incident in the 2500 block of Los Compadres NW, east of Ouray and Ladera.

He said when police arrived they found a man who had been shot and killed.

"The female is currently being detained while Homicide Detectives arrive on scene," DeAguero said.

He gave no other details.