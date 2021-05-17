Man fatally shot, woman injured in south Minneapolis hit-and-run

A woman was struck near a south Minneapolis intersection early Monday by a driver who then made a U-turn with somebody inside the vehicle fatally shooting a man before leaving the scene, according to police.

Police found the man on a sidewalk west of the intersection of Elliott and Franklin avenues after responding to calls about shots fired and a woman screaming, said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

The man, whose name has not been released, appeared to have been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was the city's 27th homicide of the year, Elder said.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition but did not appear to have been shot, Elder said.

Preliminary reports indicate that two vehicles were westbound on Franklin Avenue when one of them struck the woman as she crossed the street about 1:21 a.m. One of the vehicles turned around in the middle of the street and somebody inside shot the man, Elder said.

The driver fled south on Elliott Avenue. No one has been arrested, Elder said.

Monday's incident continued a violent weekend in Minneapolis in which several people were shot, including Trinity Ottoson-Smith, a 9-year-old girl shot in the head while bouncing on a trampoline Saturday night.

