Man fatally shot, woman wounded in Bronx shooting

A man was killed and a woman injured after an argument sparked gunfire on a Bronx street corner Sunday, cops said.

The shooters and two victims got into a disagreement at the intersection of Dawson St. and Rogers Pl. near Bill Rainey Park in Woodstock just before 7:45 p.m., police said.

One of the men whipped out a gun and shot a 27-year-old man in the chest. A 43-year-old woman was grazed in the leg.

Both shooters took off on two different motorized scooters, cops said.

Medics took both victims to Lincoln Hospital, but the man could not be saved.

The woman was in stable condition Sunday evening.

Police were searching for the gunmen and there were no immediate arrests.

The man’s name was not released pending family notification.