Cops make arrest in fatal Chinatown slashing

An attacker was arrested for slashing another man’s throat near a park in Manhattan’s Chinatown early Sunday, cops said Sunday.

Huang Yu Feng, 49, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the deadly stabbing, according to police.

Feng attacked the victim on Bayard St. near Columbus Park around 3:30 a.m., police said.

Medics rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

The victim wasn’t carrying ID and police were working to determine his identity.

The slaying is the third this year in the NYPD’s 5th Precinct, which saw four homicides in all of 2022. Major crimes are up by nearly 10% in the precinct so far this year compared with the same period last year — an increase driven by a sharp rise in robberies.

Overall, homicides have dropped by 12% in the city so far in 2023, with 242 as of Aug. 6 compared with 275 in the same time frame in 2022.