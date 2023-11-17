Man fatally slashed in troubled Manhattan park, teen stabbed in Times Square

A 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a troubled Manhattan park and a teen was slashed in Times Square on Thursday night, according to cops and sources.

Two men got into a fight with four other men in Sara D. Roosevelt Park near Broome and Delancy Sts. just after 8:30 p.m., police and sources said. The attackers and victims were all believed to be homeless.

A member of the larger group pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the men in the chest and the other in the torso, according to police and sources.

Medics took both victims to Bellevue Hospital, where the man stabbed in the chest died. He was not immediately identified. The other victim, also ago 24, was in stable condition.

The narrow park, which spans seven blocks and is surrounded by shelters, has long been a hotspot for drug dealing, drug usage and homeless encampments.

In Times Square, a 15-year-old was riding a scooter near the corner of W. 44th St. and Seventh Ave. when he slammed into a TopView Sightseeing vendor slinging tour bus tickets around 8:45 p.m., police sources said.

The teen and three of his friends argued with the man, cops and a witness said.

“I said, ‘Leave them alone, leave them alone, these guys are no good,” said a man who was also selling tickets to tourists at the corner. “‘They’re going to jump you.’”

The crew attacked the man, who pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the teen in the neck.

“He was defending himself,” said the ticket salesman. “One of the kids was bleeding from the neck and he fell there on the sidewalk.”

The youth tried to leave via his scooter but collapsed nearby. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Cops took four people into custody at the scene, police sources said.

There were no immediate arrests in either Thursday night incident.