Man fatally stabbed, another slashed in Queens street brawl

A man was stabbed to death and another was slashed and wounded during a Queens street fight Wednesday, according to police.

The two 20-year-old victims were near the corner of Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. in South Ozone Park when they got into a fight with at least three other people about 3:10 p.m., cops said.

One of the victims was repeatedly stabbed in the chest and the other was slashed in the leg, police said.

In graphic video viewed by the Daily News, one of the stabbing victims flailed as a group of men dressed all in black and wearing surgical masks punched and kicked him as he lay on the ground.

“One of them had a knife and he was stabbing him on the ground,” said a man who did not want to be named. “It was brutal.”

After they took off, a group of firefighters surrounded the victim and performed chest compressions on him in the street, further surveillance footage shows.

The other slashing victim was leaned up against a storefront on a nearby sidewalk being treated by police officers, the video shows.

The fatal stabbing victim lay motionless as members of the FDNY continued to pump his chest.

“When I looked out onto the street, he was on the ground,” said local resident Imrin Khan, 36. “He was faceup, but he wasn’t conscious and he wasn’t moving.”

Both men were taken to Jamaica Hospital, where one died and the other was expected to recover.

“My heart went boom, boom, boom,” said Khan. “It was the first time I saw anything like this.”

Three teenagers, ages 13, 15 and 17, were taken into custody and were being questioned by cops, police sources said.

They weren’t immediately charged.