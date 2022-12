A man was stabbed to death on a Bronx street early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Fitzroy Bennett, 28, was near the corner of W. 183rd St. and University Ave. in University Heights when the violence unfolded around 5:05 a.m., cops said.

The victim was stabbed in the torso.

Medics took him to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police are still working to track down the person who stabbed him.

There were no immediate arrests.