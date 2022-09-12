Man fatally stabbed in Brooklyn apartment building

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a Brooklyn apartment building Sunday, according to cops.

Police were called to the building on Vernon Ave. near Nostrand Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after 9:40 p.m., authorities said.

When they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to the chest on the fourth floor.

Medics rushed him to Woodhull Hospital, but he could not be saved.

The victim, who was out on parole, did not live in the apartment building, police said.

There were no immediate arrests.