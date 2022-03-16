Man fatally stabbed on Brooklyn street, police take person into custody

A man was fatally stabbed on a Brooklyn street in broad daylight Wednesday, and police took a person into custody for questioning.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was knifed on Hawthorne St. near Flatbush Ave. in Prospect Lefferts Gardens about 12 p.m., cops said.

Medics took him to Kings County Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

Police have not released the man’s name, and continued questioning a person of interest in the case.