Man fatally stabbed on Chestnut St. in Ithaca

An Ithaca man was fatally stabbed Monday morning on Chestnut Street in Ithaca, according to Ithaca Police.

Just before 11:30 a.m., officers were called to Chestnut Street, where they located Zacharias Moore, 37, in grave condition, said Lt. Ted Schwartz of the Ithaca Police Department. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A suspect in the slaying has been identified but was not charged in connection with Moore's death. That person, whose name was not released, is being held in the Tompkins County Jail for an unrelated crime, Schwartz said.

Officers said that the fatal stabbing was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the general public.

Anyone with details about the homicide is asked to call Ithaca Police at (607) 330-0000.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Zacharias Moore fatally stabbed on Chestnut St. in Ithaca NY