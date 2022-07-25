Man fatally stabbed on a Chicago 'L' train early Monday, police say

A man was fatally stabbed during an argument with another man on a CTA Red Line train in Englewood early Monday, according to Chicago police.

The victim suffered stab wounds to the chest shortly before 3:05 a.m. at the 63rd Street station and was able to run to the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue. Police and Chicago Fire Department officials were then called.

A CTA employee cleans up the platform of the closed-off 63rd Street Red Line station following a fatal stabbing on a CTA train in the early morning of July 25, 2022. (Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune)

Paramedics took the man to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Shortly after the stabbing, the CTA announced Red Line trains were not stopping at 63rd Street due to police activity.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning, police said, and detectives are investigating.

