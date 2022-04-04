Man fatally stabbed in Chinatown gambling den

A man was fatally stabbed in a gory assault inside a Chinatown gambling den Monday, police said.

The 58-year-old victim was killed about 4:30 p.m. inside 125 Division St., a location known to police for illegal activity.

“When they took him out of the gurney he had a knife stuck in the torso,” said a witness who declined to be identified. “It looked like a decorative knife. He was definitely not moving, he was definitely out of it.”

The man was found on the first floor in the lobby area of the building, which was once occupied by a Tae Kwon Do dojo, according to a source.

The suspect, also male, fled west on Division Street and remained at large Monday night.

“It’s like a lot of places down here, you can get a drink, do a little gambling,” a police source said.

The lobby area where the knifing took place was decorated with American and Chinese flags and furnished with red settees.

Last August, a woman died under suspicious circumstances after a night of drinking at 125 Division St. until about 3 a.m. She took an Uber back to Queens where she lived, but could not be revived when the driver arrived at her home, according to sources. The woman had burn marks on her face, neck and chest, authorities said.

She was taken to Queens General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police had no further information about her death.