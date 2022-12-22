Man fatally stabbed at Clovis apartment complex. It was a fight between brothers, police say

Jim Guy

One person died in a fatal stabbing Wednesday at an apartment complex at Peach and Gettysburg avenues in Clovis, police reported.

The homicide took place shortly after 4 p.m., when two brothers were involved in a disturbance, according to a police spokesman.

The fight escalated when one of the brothers pulled a knife and stabbed the second. The wounded man died from his injuries at the scene, despite life-saving efforts by police and emergency workers.

The surviving brother remained at the scene and was taken into custody. Officers and detectives were at the scene.

An adult man was stabbed to death at an apartment complex near Peach and Gettysburg avenues in Clovis, California, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
