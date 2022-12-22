Man fatally stabbed at Clovis apartment complex. It was a fight between brothers, police say

One person died in a fatal stabbing Wednesday at an apartment complex at Peach and Gettysburg avenues in Clovis, police reported.

The homicide took place shortly after 4 p.m., when two brothers were involved in a disturbance, according to a police spokesman.

The fight escalated when one of the brothers pulled a knife and stabbed the second. The wounded man died from his injuries at the scene, despite life-saving efforts by police and emergency workers.

The surviving brother remained at the scene and was taken into custody. Officers and detectives were at the scene.