Man fatally stabbed on CTA Blue Line near the South Loop identified

Chicago police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed as he rode the CTA Blue Line Monday night, officials said.

Paramedics and officers were called to 150 W. Ida B. Wells Dr. in the Loop around 10:50 p.m., according to an online media notification. On the stopped train, they located a man, approximately 40, who had suffered “a stab wound to the chest while on the train,” police said.

It appeared the man had been stabbed while riding the train near the Clinton CTA Blue Line station, 436 S. Clinton St. in the South Loop, officials said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as James R. Parsons IV, 43, of the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue, according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office released early Tuesday.

No arrests have been made and the fatal stabbing remains under investigation.