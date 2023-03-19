Man fatally stabbed in downtown Frederick early Saturday morning

Mar. 18—A man was fatally stabbed in downtown Frederick early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 400 block of North Market Street around 1:15 a.m., said Samantha Long, a spokesperson for the Frederick Police Department.

They found an adult male with multiple stab wounds and immediately rendered first aid.

The man died at the scene. Long did not identify him.

Long said that a preliminary investigation indicates that the attack was targeted and not random, but could not provide additional information about the investigation as of Saturday evening.

Muslim Durzada, owner of the hookah lounge Exhale at 405 N. Market Street, said the stabbing occurred in the kitchen of his business.

Durzada said he was at the cash register assisting a customer when he heard someone say there was a fight in the kitchen.

When he went to the kitchen to see what happened, Durzada said he saw the victim on the ground.