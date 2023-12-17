Man fatally stabbed in downtown L.A., police say

A man was fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was stabbed multiple times in the 1700 block of Wall Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Eisenman.

After the stabbing, which was reported at about 1:45 a.m., the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No information about the assailant has been made public.

Sofia Pop Perez contributed to this report.

